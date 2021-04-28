Nelson tennis swings into new season with five seniors

Nelson County High School’s tennis team is returning five players from last season and added one new participant.

“We had no seniors last year. Five players returned this season, one player is new to the game, and a couple of girls are interested in joining the team when volleyball finishes their season,” Nelson coach Holly Jones said. “The team is small this year, so everyone is going to be stepping up to play in matches.”

Jones comments on her team, including new player Addy White.

Elizabeth Campbell: “Became more confident during match play, strong at the net.”

Anna Cheape: “Tough competitor with powerful groundstrokes.”

Anna Davis: “Consistent with her groundstrokes, places the ball so her competitor has to move.”

Ashley Davis: “Confident net player, always looking to improve her game.”

Katie Harvey: “Haven’t seen her play this season because she is still playing volleyball.”

Addy White: “Impressive how quickly she has picked up the game of tennis, focus allows her to play a consistent game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.