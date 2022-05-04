Nelson tennis team growing in experience

The Nelson girls tennis team is just getting its season underway after it looked as though there would be no team this season for lack of players.

For Nelson. coach Holly Jones, all is now good as the delay may turn out to be a blessing with every player on the team learning the sport.

“Everyone is new to the game of tennis, but is picking up on the sport very quickly,” said Jones. “The focus of this season has been learning the basics of the game, gaining confidence as tennis players, and having fun in the process. I have been fortunate to have two former Nelson County High School tennis players come out to work with the girls as well.

So far we have had two matches where the girls gained experience playing competitively against seasoned teams. I have been so impressed with the girls’ dedication to the team and their positive attitudes. “

Jones breaks down her fresh team with comments on what she has observed so far.

Cady Marrs: “Her focus allows her to play a consistent game, always striving to improve her game.”

Rebecca Marden: “Ran indoor track, which makes her a conditioned athlete, and strong footwork which makes her able to track down any ball on the court.”

Nadine Wilson: “Remains positive during matches and is confident at playing net.”

Jaidyn Smith: “Powerful hitter who has a strong desire to win matches.”

Naomi Bartley: “Remains calm under pressure, has good form with her groundstrokes.”

8th Grade Exhibition Players

Claire Price: “Consistent with returning the ball and strong with placement.”

Addy Stewart: “Enthusiastic player who has a strong backhand.”