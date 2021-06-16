Nelson track competes in regional championship, some qualify for state competition

Nelson County High School's track team battled in the Region 2 Championships on June 10 as Appomattox hosted this year's event.
The quartet of Gov athletes will head to James Madison University on June 19 for the state championships that start at 9 a.m.
Just as the competition was slated to start lightning forced a 30-minute delays as athletes were escorted into the gym while spectators had to the exit the stadium.
Nelson coach Michael Chambers took eight athletes with him as half that number qualified for the state competition.
"This year was different in that there were no standards that you could achieve to qualify for the state meet," said Chambers. "That meant that in order to qualify, you needed to perform well in this meet and place in the top 4 of your event. To have 4 athletes achieve that after the obstacles that we faced in both school and athletics this year is a great accomplishment in my mind."
The Govs will have two entered in the state pole vault championships Robert Morris and Hunter Garrett.
"Pole vault is an event with a lot of variables, there are many things that can go wrong," said Chambers. "Both Robert and Hunter were able to deal with the pressure of this meet and perform well enough place 2nd and 4th respectively. Robert, a senior will be looking to finish his career in style and Hunter, just a freshman is going to gain valuable experience from competing at this meet."
Nelson's long distance specialist Savannah Lawson too fourth in the 800 Meter run as will heads to states with teammate Tamya Vest-Turner as she captured a fourth place finish in the high jump.
"Tamya, just a sophomore, will be looking to establish herself as a threat on the track for the next couple of years," said Chambers. "She has come on strong in the high over the past few meets and I look for her to continue her improvement at the state meet. Savannah will not be attending the state meet as she prepares to join the military, as a senior, this will complete her Governors career. Savannah has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy to the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor track programs at NCHS. Her leadership, determination and personality will be missed in all three programs."
Nelson girls' team results:
High Jump: Tamya Vest-Turner 4th Place. 4.02.00
Janel Horsley: 6th place
800 Meter- Savannah Lawson 4th Place, 2:39.86
200 Meter -Tamya Vest-Turner 6th Place, 29.49
Boys' results
200 Meter Adonijah Hubbard 15th place, 26.76
Shot Put. Carson Plourde 11th place, 35-11.00
Discus Carson Plourde 6th place, 97-08.00