Nelson track competes in regional championship, some qualify for state competition

Nelson County High School's track team battled in the Region 2 Championships on June 10 as Appomattox hosted this year's event.

The quartet of Gov athletes will head to James Madison University on June 19 for the state championships that start at 9 a.m.

Just as the competition was slated to start lightning forced a 30-minute delays as athletes were escorted into the gym while spectators had to the exit the stadium.

Nelson coach Michael Chambers took eight athletes with him as half that number qualified for the state competition.

"This year was different in that there were no standards that you could achieve to qualify for the state meet," said Chambers. "That meant that in order to qualify, you needed to perform well in this meet and place in the top 4 of your event. To have 4 athletes achieve that after the obstacles that we faced in both school and athletics this year is a great accomplishment in my mind."

The Govs will have two entered in the state pole vault championships Robert Morris and Hunter Garrett.