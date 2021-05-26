Nelson track meet 'a great learning experience'

The Nelson track team hosted a meet last week with several Govs and Lady Gov competitors winning first place.

Kavin Carter took a pair of top honors in the boys discus and shot put competitions.

Tamya Vest-Turner also won multiple events with first place finishes in the 200-meter dash and high jump, third place in the 300-meter hurdles and a fifth finishing spot in the long jump.

“The meet today was a great learning experience for our athletes. So far, we’ve had great weather for each meet but today was a very warm day. Competing in these conditions is not easy and is something that takes practice,” said Nelson coach Michael Chambers. “Getting the opportunity to compete on a day like today before we enter championship season is a great learning opportunity. Even with the conditions, I thought our athletes performed well.”

Nelson athletes winning second place include Carson Plourde, in discus; Janel Horsley, in high jump, and Savannah Lawson, in the 1,600-meter run.

“This season is shorter than our normal season, but our athletes have still managed to continue to show improvement in their events,” said Chambers. “That improvement is a testament to the work our athletes put in and the dedication of our coaches. Coach Early, coach Vest, coach Shober and coach Jones all dedicate time and effort to give our athletes an opportunity to compete at their best and I am grateful to have each of them on staff. As school draws to a close and we approach the regional and state track meets, I am confident that our athletes will put forth their best performances when it matters most.”