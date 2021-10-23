 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson varsity football shut out for fourth consecutive time in loss
0 Comments

Nelson varsity football shut out for fourth consecutive time in loss

  • 0

In Ringgold, Dan River added a second win to its resume and handed Nelson a fourth straight shutout loss Oct. 22. 

The WildCats (2-6, 2-2 Dogwood) struck twice in the first quarter and led 20-0 at the half. Both of their other two scores came in the third quarter.

Nelson (1-7, 0-4), meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game overall and fourth in district play. After putting up 62 points in a 1-3 start to the season, the Governors haven’t found the end zone in over a month. They’ve been outscored 210-0 by Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert