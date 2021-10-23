Nelson varsity football shut out for fourth consecutive time in loss

In Ringgold, Dan River added a second win to its resume and handed Nelson a fourth straight shutout loss Oct. 22.
The WildCats (2-6, 2-2 Dogwood) struck twice in the first quarter and led 20-0 at the half. Both of their other two scores came in the third quarter.
Nelson (1-7, 0-4), meanwhile, dropped its fifth straight game overall and fourth in district play. After putting up 62 points in a 1-3 start to the season, the Governors haven’t found the end zone in over a month. They’ve been outscored 210-0 by Chatham, William Campbell, Appomattox and Dan River.