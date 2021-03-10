Nelson volleyball returns with victory over Altavista, loss at Gretna

After a seven-month wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson High School volleyball players hit the court last week with a pair of season opening games.

The Lady Govs hosted Altavista and took the Lady Colonels down in a 3-0 sweep with scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-11.

“It was great to be back on the court. With limited practice due to weather delays and COVID restrictions early, I felt like we competed well,” said Nelson varsity coach Vicki Crawford. “We return 5 players from last season, but only 1 is playing the same position. The girls have worked really hard to start the season at a high level. The potential for success is evident in their play.”

Hailea White had 10 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Destiny Meredith had 7 kills, 7 digs; Abbey Foley had 24 assists, 2 aces and 1 block; Rylee Truslow had 6 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces; Lauren Armstrong had 4 kills, 4 aces and 2 digs; Rachel Thompson recorded 10 digs and Brenna Sherwood added 1 block.

Two nights later the Lady Govs traveled south on U.S. 29 to battle the Lady Hawks of Gretna.

Every game was close and Nelson tied the home team after the second set, but Gretna defended its home court winning 3-1 with scores of 23-25,25-22,20-25 and 21-25