Nelson volleyball tops Dan River, Chatham

The Lady Govs varsity volleyball squad is riding a two-game winning streak from the past week, upping its record to 3-1.

Nelson recorded wins against Dogwood District opponents Dan River in a 3-0 sweep and a 3-1 victory against Chatham.

“We are starting to play together. Having confidence in ourselves and our teammates,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “A good win at home against Dan River. And a better win on the road at Chatham.

“The competitiveness of this team is becoming evident.”

All sets at Chatham were closed with trading points throughout the match, she said.

“I love the way we are competing, never getting down on ourselves and finding strength in one another. The girls are developing a great chemistry on the court, which is resulting in their success,” Crawford said.

Stats from Nelson vs. Dan River

(25-19, 25-13, 25-19)

Hailea White: 16 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace

Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Destiny Meredith: 8 kills, 4 digs, 1 block. 1 ace