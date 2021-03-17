 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson volleyball tops Dan River, Chatham

Nelson volleyball tops Dan River, Chatham

Volleyball 1

A trio of Lady Govs all leap after the ball at the same time during an earlier season match at Gretna. Players from left are Rylee Truslow, Lauren Armstrong (center) and Destiny Meredith.

 Lee Luther Jr.

The Lady Govs varsity volleyball squad is riding a two-game winning streak from the past week, upping its record to 3-1.

Nelson recorded wins against Dogwood District opponents Dan River in a 3-0 sweep and a 3-1 victory against Chatham.

“We are starting to play together. Having confidence in ourselves and our teammates,” said Nelson coach Vicki Crawford. “A good win at home against Dan River. And a better win on the road at Chatham.

“The competitiveness of this team is becoming evident.”

All sets at Chatham were closed with trading points throughout the match, she said.

“I love the way we are competing, never getting down on ourselves and finding strength in one another. The girls are developing a great chemistry on the court, which is resulting in their success,” Crawford said.

Stats from Nelson vs. Dan River

(25-19, 25-13, 25-19)

Hailea White: 16 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace

Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Destiny Meredith: 8 kills, 4 digs, 1 block. 1 ace

Abbey Foley: 31 assists, 5 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Rylee Truslow: 6 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks, 1 ace

Rachel Thompson: 10 digs, 1 ace

Stats from Nelson vs. Chatham

(25-27, 25-13, 27-25)

Rachel Thompson: 19 digs, 2 aces

Lauren Armstrong: 3 kills, 8 digs

Hailea White: 28 kills, 23 digs, 3 aces, 1 block

Brenna Sherwood: 3 kills

Abbey Foley: 55 assists, 7 digs

Rylee Truslow: 12 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks

Destiny Meredith: 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert