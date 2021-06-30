Nelson's Morris wins state title in pole vault

We made a lot of adjustments and all of the credit goes to Robert to be able to deal with those adjustments and still come out as a state champion. I’m very proud of all three of these athletes and it has been a pleasure to coach them this season.”

The first Nelson competitor was Tamya Vest-Turner in the high jump.

“The day started with Tamya in the high jump. We had been working all week with a goal of her clearing 4-8 in this meet,” said Chambers. “She was able to accomplish this goal and finish sixth in the meet overall. That is a great finish for her, just being a sophomore. She wasn’t able to compete last year due to COVID, so this was her first full season as a member of the team. I believe she learned a lot and showed potential to compete at the state level in high jump for the next couple of years. “

The next Nelson athlete up was Hunter Garrett who also represented Nelson County in the pole vault event. Garrett cleared a height of 8-6 for a personal record and a fifth place finish overall.

“Hunter is new to track and pole vault this year and has made great strides over the course of the season,” said Chambers. “He works extremely hard and is very coachable. I’m always happy when athletes are able to see their hard work pay off. This was a very successful meet for our team. These three athletes have worked all year long to get to this point and I am happy that the work they put in came to fruition.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.