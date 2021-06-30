Nelson's Morris wins state title in pole vault

Nelson County High School’s Robert Morris pole vaulted his way to a state championship June 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
Morris was one of three Nelson athletes that qualified to compete for the state crown.
Nelson coach Michael Chambers recounts his pole vaulter’s winning efforts.
“Robert [Morris] was the final athlete to compete on the day. Robert had been dealing with injuries all year long and had another come up during the regional meet. He wasn’t able to practice much [recently] and we spent the majority of practice time just letting him rest in hopes that he would be healthy enough to even compete on June 19,” said Chambers.
“Before the start of the competition, we made the decision to bring him in at a height that is higher than he would normally start to try to limit the amount of jumps he would take during the competition.
We even shortened his approach, so he was really in uncharted territory in terms of how this meet would go. He actually missed his first attempt as we tried to work out the kinks with his new approach, but after that, he figured things out. He was able to clear every remaining height on his first attempt and that proved to be the difference. The athlete who came in second cleared the same height, but since he had more misses, Robert was the winner on a tie-breaker. It was a nerve-racking experience but winning a state championship never comes easy.
We made a lot of adjustments and all of the credit goes to Robert to be able to deal with those adjustments and still come out as a state champion. I’m very proud of all three of these athletes and it has been a pleasure to coach them this season.”
The first Nelson competitor was Tamya Vest-Turner in the high jump.
“The day started with Tamya in the high jump. We had been working all week with a goal of her clearing 4-8 in this meet,” said Chambers. “She was able to accomplish this goal and finish sixth in the meet overall. That is a great finish for her, just being a sophomore. She wasn’t able to compete last year due to COVID, so this was her first full season as a member of the team. I believe she learned a lot and showed potential to compete at the state level in high jump for the next couple of years. “
The next Nelson athlete up was Hunter Garrett who also represented Nelson County in the pole vault event. Garrett cleared a height of 8-6 for a personal record and a fifth place finish overall.
“Hunter is new to track and pole vault this year and has made great strides over the course of the season,” said Chambers. “He works extremely hard and is very coachable. I’m always happy when athletes are able to see their hard work pay off. This was a very successful meet for our team. These three athletes have worked all year long to get to this point and I am happy that the work they put in came to fruition.”