 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson's season comes to end with playoff loss to Radford

  • 0

Nelson hadn’t lost at home throughout the regular season. It didn’t matter whether Dogwood District foes or nondistrict opponents came to Lovingston, the Governors took care of business on their home court.

Radford ended that streak and the Nelson varsity team's dream of getting back to the state tournament with a 62-45 victory over the Governors on Feb. 22. 

The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter and seized control by converting at the free-throw line down the stretch to end the Governors’ season in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Radford (16-4) advances to the Region 2C semifinals at Roanoke College, while Nelson’s season ends with an 18-3 record.

The Governors were 10-0 at home entering the game, including a huge win the week before against Altavista to end the regular season undefeated in the Dogwood District. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Govs on a hot streak

Lady Govs on a hot streak

The Lady Govs basketball team currently is riding a five-game winning streak that started on Feb. 4 with a 48-17 victory against Appomattox an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert