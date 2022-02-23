Nelson's season comes to end with playoff loss to Radford

Nelson hadn’t lost at home throughout the regular season. It didn’t matter whether Dogwood District foes or nondistrict opponents came to Lovingston, the Governors took care of business on their home court.

Radford ended that streak and the Nelson varsity team's dream of getting back to the state tournament with a 62-45 victory over the Governors on Feb. 22.

The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter and seized control by converting at the free-throw line down the stretch to end the Governors’ season in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Radford (16-4) advances to the Region 2C semifinals at Roanoke College, while Nelson’s season ends with an 18-3 record.

The Governors were 10-0 at home entering the game, including a huge win the week before against Altavista to end the regular season undefeated in the Dogwood District.