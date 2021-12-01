New indoor track coach focused on athletes improving

At the rate Nelson County High School is going through coaching changes, a roster with the new names may be needed so Nelson sports fans can keep up with who is running the show.
The latest new leader appointed for the Governors’ indoor track program is no stranger to Nelson. Kyle Early, a 2010 NCHS graduate, has taken over the head coaching duties. Early joins other new coaches in cross country, volleyball and football.
Early succeeded Michael Chambers, who has headed to Appomattox where he attended school. As an athlete for the Govs, Early played on the football team and ran track.
Early attended Radford University where is also completed his undergraduate degree in 2017.
After a brief time in the military, Early attended community college where his hopes on staying active on a track team ended as the track program was cut in 2014.
Early started his coaching career at NCHS in 2011 as a volunteer assistant for the Govs track team.
Auburn High School was the next stop for Early as he landed an assistant coaching position there and would move up to the head spot for one season.
“While there, I was fortunate enough to help them win five team state championships, three championships on the boys side and two on the girls side,” said Early.
Early weighed in on coaching at his former high school.
“Although I have been back for a few years as an assistant coach, it has been a bit different taking on a new role,” said Early. “It has been a pretty cool feeling knowing that our athletic director, school administration, and school board has put their trust in me to lead the same program that I once competed for.”
NCHS athletic director Greg Mullins commented on Early’s hiring.
“We are excited to have Coach Early as the leader of our indoor track program,” said Mullins. “As an alumni of Nelson County High School, Coach Early brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. His experience as the assistant coach in the indoor track program for the last several years should help him hit the ground running since he knows the athletes well and has worked with many of them in some capacity. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see our kids back on the track again.”
Early credits Nelson coaches Chambers and Kevin Walker for their influence.
“The biggest influences of my track career, and the way I will lead the track team, would have to be Coach Walker and Coach Chambers,” said Early. “From competing for Coach Walker to working with both him and Coach Chambers as their assistant coach, I have learned a lot from them, they are both a wealth of knowledge and constantly teach me something new about the sport.”