New indoor track coach focused on athletes improving

Early weighed in on coaching at his former high school.

“Although I have been back for a few years as an assistant coach, it has been a bit different taking on a new role,” said Early. “It has been a pretty cool feeling knowing that our athletic director, school administration, and school board has put their trust in me to lead the same program that I once competed for.”

NCHS athletic director Greg Mullins commented on Early’s hiring.

“We are excited to have Coach Early as the leader of our indoor track program,” said Mullins. “As an alumni of Nelson County High School, Coach Early brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. His experience as the assistant coach in the indoor track program for the last several years should help him hit the ground running since he knows the athletes well and has worked with many of them in some capacity. We are excited for the student-athletes, the school and the community and can’t wait to see our kids back on the track again.”

Early credits Nelson coaches Chambers and Kevin Walker for their influence.