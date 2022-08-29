 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph-Henry defeats Nelson, 19-6, in Govs' football season opener

The Governors dropped a 19-6 decision to Randolph-Henry on Aug. 26 in Coach Jack Baker’s debut.

DaVeon Rose finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries to lead Nelson. Rose also blocked a kick. Colton Baker tallied 31 yards on eight carries and went 1-for-3 passing for 47 yards. His one completion went to Scott Ives, who also tallied 13 tackles to lead the Governors’ defense.

Stage Parker snagged an interception and Antwane Cousins recovered a fumble for Nelson, which hosts Page County on Sept. 2. 

