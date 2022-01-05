Second half turnovers hurt Lady Govs in loss

The Lady Govs basketball team, coming off its first win of the season, ran into a tough Parry McCluer defense in a 50-25 loss on Dec. 30 .

The two teams battled back and forth in the first half and settled for a 18-18 halftime score.

Parry McCluer came out in the second half with extreme pressure that made it difficult to get the ball up court.

“We struggled with our press break in the second half. Which resulted in a lot of turnovers,” said Nelson coach Angie Vest.

Nelson was without the services of Rachel Thompson and her ball control skills. Thompson is nursing an injury, Vest said.

Tamya Vest-Turner left the game but only briefly with a mild ankle sprain and would later get back on the court.

Vest -Turner lead all Nelson scorers with nine points, four rebounds followed by Destiny Meredith with her eight points and a pair of steals.

Chandler Giles pulled down eight rebounds along with three steals and six points

Rylee Truslow came off the bench to grab eight rebounds. Serenity Green and Janel Horsley contributed one point each.

- Lee Luther Jr.