'This is something else': After lifetime of playing soccer, Nelson native Wesley Boor pivots to new sport — bull riding

“I thought he was crazy,” Travis Boor said. “Seriously. … Like, ‘Have you lost your mind?’”

It didn’t take long for him to respond to the seemingly outlandish statement his son had just offered.

As the pandemic hit and altered his schedule, Wesley Boor, a junior at Randolph College and Nelson County High School alumnus, announced to his parents he’d found a new hobby to try out.

Bull riding.

Wesley knew his cousin competed in the sport, but that was really the only significant reason Travis could think Wesley might even come up with such an idea. Wesley had gone to a couple small rodeos in Lynchburg when he was much younger, but his life since had focused largely on soccer.

Soccer, through his elementary, middle school and high school years, in fact, led him to a three-year career at Randolph. Soccer, Wesley said recently, was “all I’ve ever known.”

Which made the decision this year to hang up his jersey and cleats especially hard. But those few encounters with bull riding in the past, coupled with a voracious appetite for watching videos of the sport on YouTube, were enough to point Wesley in a new direction.

He set out to do as he’d seen, and quickly he did so, riding his first bull within a couple weeks of seeing his cousin ride in person.

“It was something like I’ve never felt before. I was like, ‘This is something else.’ I felt so sick to my stomach,” Wesley said of his first ride.

“But I was like, ‘OK, I’ve gotta ride again.’”

And once they realized Wesley was serious, his parents started educating themselves, too, seeking advice from the mentors Wesley quickly established.

“He is going to be scared to death, never gonna get on another bull, or he’s gonna love it, and you’ll never get him away from it,” Travis said, recalling the counsel he received early on in Wesley’s journey.

Wesley, who found the latter to be true, isn’t afraid to admit there were nerves initially. The adrenaline still pumps through him during rodeos, as he sits atop the bull in a bucking chute, before they’re released into the arena.

“The first battle was even getting on the back of him … and nodding your head [to signal you’re ready],” Wesley said. “If you can do that, then you’re eight seconds away from winning the second battle, so why not just hang on?”

The events Wesley participates in now look decidedly different than the ones he was part of previously.

Soccer matches at the college level go 90 minutes (or longer if there’s overtime). The good ones are marked by fluidity of passes and movement.

Individual bull rides are about 675 times faster.

To receive a score, riders are required to stay atop the bull for at least eight seconds. The good riders, who remain on the bull that twists and turns as he bucks, may go only a few seconds longer before bailing out.

Taken together, those eight seconds, “it feels like a lifetime,” Wesley said. A “lifetime” that’s worth all the money spent on gear and training and time dedicated to travel — to and from Altavista for practice and across Virginia and other states for competitions.

“So worth it,” he added. “100% worth it.

“It’s more than time and it’s more than just money. It’s the accomplishment of doing it.”

Unlike soccer, which came more naturally to the now-21-year-old who played that sport for the overwhelming majority of his life, he’s had to “really work at” bull riding to become good.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said, “hands down.”

***

In his first ride at an event, which required an hours-long trip for Wesley and his family, he didn’t last the eight seconds required for a score.

“I was like, ‘This ain’t for you. Two seconds, man?” Travis recalled saying to his son. “You can show better than that.’”

To be fair, though, in addition to that being one of Wesley’s first rides, the other half of the equation wouldn’t have been an easy one for anyone to solve.

“That bull looked like it ate one of the other ones,” Travis added.

The improvement welcomed by his family rapidly followed. Travis and his wife Candy, Wesley’s mom, point to Wesley’s focus and determination as explanations.

“Wesley’s very coachable,” Candy said.

Good ride or bad, Travis added, Wesley’s constantly looking to tweak his technique or increase his abilities.

“He’s willing to ask what he did wrong. He doesn’t just get off the bull and pack up and leave,” Travis said.

Credit Wesley’s soccer background — a high school career that included a whopping 100 goals as a member of the Nelson varsity squad and the seasons that followed as a college athlete at Randolph — for some of those intangibles like commitment and mental resolve, as well as the tangible resources, like physical strength, he can draw from now in his still-young bull-riding career.

Take, for example, the times he had to fight back from injuries during his soccer-playing days. In high school, he tore an MCL, which required surgery. In his final season with Randolph, he broke his fibula and had to sit out four weeks.

In those cases, Wesley fought to return. On at least two occasions during bull-riding competition, too, he’s responded to the physical challenges thrown at him by the 1,600-pound animals he’s ridden.

“I was perfectly fine, just couldn’t breathe,” Wesley said of the more recent incident, when he was thrown off the bull and then stomped. “Got the wind knocked out of me.”

His back took the brunt of the impact before he was picked up off the ground and sent to enjoy the rest of the night as a spectator.

That evening, in the final event of the season in Chatham, he was one good ride away from the division championship and prize buckle. At the end of the ride that went awry, he was concerned more about the dream deferred than any pain he felt at the moment.

“Dang, there goes the chance of that buckle, huh?” Wesley, who finished second on the season, remembers saying to the man who helped him to his feet.

On another occasion, it took Wesley a little longer to offer his thoughts on one of his less-than-stellar rides.

“This bull was not an amateur bull, by any means,” he said of the draw he got for a rodeo in Gordonsville. “He was a professional, rank son of a gun.”

Immediately after leaving the chute, that bull leaped into the air as he bucked, hurling Wesley to the dirt. The bull’s hoof glanced Wesley’s helmet, Travis said, and knocked Wesley out.

“Cut it straight open,” Wesley said as he pointed to the ear that received two stitches as a result of the event, one of the less-concerning health issues Wesley faced in the aftermath. “It was crazy.”

Crazy was one way to put it. Scary was perhaps another, at least for the family members who saw the ride go wrong.

Wesley lost consciousness — for what Travis later heard to be about 6½ minutes — and started convulsing.

***

Danger, of course, comes with the territory — and is part of the reason why Wesley wearing a helmet was Candy’s lone requirement for letting him ride (he also wears a protective vest, in addition to the cowboy hat and chaps he wears as a fashion statement). Experts in the field warned the Boors about the risks, too.

“One thing they told him and us early on: It’s not if you get hurt, it’s when and how bad,” Travis said of the sage guidance offered early on in Wesley’s riding foray. “This sport guarantees, because of the nature of it, you will get injured.”

The incident in Gordonsville proved those words true.

Although Wesley’s memory of the event is a result more of the video he’s seen, Travis was steps away when he saw his son get knocked out.

Travis was a “spotter,” keeping hold of a rope that controlled the bull in the chute as Wesley climbed on — a job he’s no longer allowed to do since the event, per Wesley’s admittedly superstitious request. Then as the chute opened, only a second or two passed before Travis instinctively started yelling “Get up! Get up!”

But Wesley couldn’t. He was “out cold” on the ground. Travis hopped in and reached his son, taking off Wesley’s protective vest and trying to respond to Wesley’s convulsing as they awaited the rescue crew’s arrival.

“He was just staring up at the sky, pupils as big as saucers,” Travis said. “… He had clamped down so tight on his mouth guard he couldn’t breathe past it. I had to put my fingers in his mouth and hold his lips apart because he wouldn’t breathe through his nose.”

And yet Wesley’s focus when he finally became fully aware, as he was being carried out on a backboard, was about his time atop the bull rather than physical trauma he’d just endured.

“Did I win? How did I ride?” Travis remembered Wesley asking.

In his reply, Travis admitted, “I wasn’t very kind.”

But there was nothing that could be said and nothing that could happen that could keep Wesley from competing again.

“The next morning I woke up and I was like, ‘When can I ride bulls again?’” Wesley recalled saying on the first day of his few weeks of recovery.

In his first competitions back, Wesley picked up a couple of the six wins he’d amassed during the 20-plus rodeos he competed in spanning about 18 months since he began the sport.

Wesley hopes the wins continue to pile up as he begins a new season this month. He aims to add more prize money to his haul, too, and, more importantly, to capture the belt buckle awarded to the division champ.

“They’re amazing,” Wesley said of the jeweled buckles that could become available to him, given to winners of the amateur division he competed in last season and in the “open” division he hopes to join full time going forward. “Beautiful.”

But more than anything, Wesley’s objective is longevity.

“The end goal is to ride bulls for a really long time, and make money riding bulls for a decent amount of time. I’ve been successful at [that], for the most part,” he said.

“Everybody tells me the sky’s the limit.”

