Turnovers cost Lt. Govs in loss to Monticello

The Lt. Govs’ football squad hosted Monticello last week and was defeated, 28-8, in front of a large high spirited crowd.

The visitors struck first but Nelson came right back and ties the contest at 8-8 after Lt. Gov Antwane Cousins scored Nelson’s only touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion from quarterback Colton Baker.

Monticello scored again in the first half .

“I thought our team played with a lot of heart. Going into halftime, the score was 14-8, and coming off of probably our best drive of the season, we were feeling really good going into half,” said Nelson coach Brennan Banton. “Ultimately, we had too many turnovers, and too many penalties to beat a good team like Monticello. Our staff really emphasizes effort, and the players gave it everything they had. That’s all I can ever ask of them. Give 100% and be coachable. I appreciate their efforts in learning the game of football and playing as a team.”

Baker carried the ball five times for 46 yards while teammate A.J. Williams and Cousins combined for 23 carries and 126 yards.

Banton said the offensive line was led by center Tyler Branch and tackle Lakota Shaver.