Vest named Nelson County High girls basketball coach

Angela Vest will take over the varsity girls basketball program at her alma mater, Nelson County High, the school announced July 8.

Vest will take over for Petey Vaughan, who had coached the program since the 2017 to 2018 season. Vaughan, who stepped down to take a job outside the division, coached Nelson to a 13-10 record in 2019 to 2020, when the Governors bowed out in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Vest, who was an all- district and all-region selection during her high school years, went on to play at Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) and has spent the past three years as Nelson’s JV coach.

“I’m excited to be coaching at my alma mater. It’s an honor and my privilege to have been given this opportunity,” Vest said in a statement. “NCHS has a great group of young ladies that are willing to work hard and want to win. I expect great things.”

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

