Juneteenth Festival in Amherst County draws hundreds

Hundreds of people gathered at Lazy Days Winery Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Juneteenth Festival in Amherst County, soaking in music, food and community spirit.

The event organized by the Amherst branch of the NAACP was among numerous ones in the Lynchburg area commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 18, 1865.

Jeshaun Clark, co-chair and founder of the Amherst Juneteenth Festival, said it is planned to become an annual gathering to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

“We want to cultivate a community of togetherness,” Clark said. “We want to liberate people by giving them this opportunity Black culture and just have a good time.”

Clark said he was impressed by the large turnout.

“It definitely exceeded my expectations,” he added.

Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst NAACP, said the gathering felt like a big family reunion and was a celebration of freedom.

“Without democracy there is no freedom,” Witt said.

A crowd of hundreds gathers for the first Juneteenth Festival at Lazy Days Winery in Amherst County on Saturday.
A banner displaying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was among scenes at the Juneteenth Festival in Amherst.
People enjoy music during the Juneteenth Festival in Amherst on Saturday.
A sign at the Juneteenth Festival in Amherst emphasize the importance of voting.
Signs at the Juneteenth Festival in Amherst emphasize the importance of voting.
