AGAR and duo present holiday concert 'A Jazzy Christmas'

Virbraphonist Cecilia Smith and pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. are bringing their virtual free holiday concert “A Jazzy Christmas” to Central Virginia through Amherst Glebe Art Response’s Amherst Java and Jazz program.

Java & Jazz usually takes place live at Second Stage — Amherst but the concert will be virtual on AGAR’s YouTube Channel and available free through Jan. 10. The free link to the concert is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C60MDYXFiZ8.

Harris is a Broadway pianist and conductor (“The Color Purple”), while Smith often concentrates on large historic jazz projects such as her Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Their duo concerts showcase Cecilia’s four-mallet vibes technique and Lafayette’s straight -ahead jazz piano. For “Jazzy Christmas” Cecilia and Lafayette perform their arrangements of traditional “Silent Night” and “We Three Kings” Leroy Anerson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Hanukah’s “S’vivon,” Kwanzaa’s “Umoja” and jazz classics“The Christmas Song,” and “Santa Baby.”

Last summer and fall, Amherst Glebe Arts Response and the New York Jazz duo of Smith and Harris received a grant from Chamber Music America to bring free “thank You’ virtual jazz concert and talks to medical and non-medical staff and patients of Centra Community Health hospitals and staff and individuals served by nutrition programs of Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living.

The concerts also served Gifts of Art, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan and Arts in Healthcare at VCU Health in Richmond, Tappahannock and South Hill, and served over 4,500 people. The holiday concert is presented by the same presenters and also Modern Marimba of Sarasota, Florida.

Java and Jazz returns live to Second Stage Amherst on Jan. 22 when AGAR brings back Dixieland-flavored quartet “Laissez Foure,” led by Ken Matthews, originally from Lynchburg.

