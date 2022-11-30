AGAR brings holiday ‘thank you’ concerts to health care workers, patients

For the second year in a row Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) has been funded by Chamber Music America in a collaboration with the University of Michigan/Michigan Medicine/Gifts of Arts Program and the Virginia Commonwealth University/Arts in Healthcare program to bring jazz to medical and non-medical staffs in health care settings and to patients and families, as well as to those receiving delivered and home health care.

The purpose of the project is to relieve stress, provide enjoyment and support reliance for those fighting COVID-19 and other serious illnesses, according to AGAR.

The concerts can be viewed free of charge by anyone on AGAR’s YouTube Channel from via computer and phone. Links to concerts are:

For Grant Gordy Duo in “BYE BYE BLUES” link to concert is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N3iz94YshE Duo guitar playing jazz of many eras on acoustic steel string guitar.

For Cecilia Smith Ensemble “NOTHING BUT GOOD VIBES” link to concert is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1uTu355Kag Straight Ahead jazz standards and originals by Cecilia Smith, vibes and composer, Lafayette Harris, Jr. piano, Carlton Holmes, organ, Kenny Davis, acoustic bass, Ron Savage, drums, and Carla Cook, vocals.

The performances of Grant Gordy Duo and by Cecilia Smith Ensemble are presented in collaboration with Gifts of Art/Michigan Medicine/University of Michigan, and VCU Health/Arts in Healthcare. These concerts are supported by Chamber Music America’s Presenter Consortium for Jazz program, funded through the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.