AGAR presenting Contemporary classical music recital in Amherst

Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc (AGAR) will present “Cosmic Ecstasy in 20th and 21st Century Song,” a recital concert by Franco-American mezzo-soprano Sophie Delphis and South African-born pianist Emma Luyendijk, at Amherst Presbyterian Church on April 24.

The 4 p.m. concert at 193 Second St. in Amherst will consist of 20th and 21st century songs composed by Jihyun Kim., Gustav Mahler, Gity Razaz, Olivier Messiaen, and Undine Smith Moore.

Delphis, based in New York, most recently performed in Lynchburg area in February 2020, when she sang in recitals presented by AGAR with local pianist Anna Billiias, co-presented by Sweet Briar College and Washington and Lee University. Delphis has also performed for two seasons as a Young Artist with Opera on the James in Lynchburg.

An avid recitalist, Delphis regularly produces recital programs and fundraiser concerts for musical and cultural organizations in the United States and China.

Luyendijk, a Cape Town-born pianist based in New York City, has collaborative work that encompasses art song, opera, contemporary music and interdisciplinary projects. Luyendijk has been the recipient of the Brown-Loranger Fellowship at SongFest, the United States’ premier art song festival, and was a 2019 fellow at the Collaborative Piano Institute in Minnesota.