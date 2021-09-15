AGAR presents concert celebrating COVID-19 response

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) presents the second of three concerts and talks in a digital residency by New York Jazz veterans composer and vibraphonist Cecilia Smith and pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr.
The second concert and talk will be available as a “Thank You” jazz event, devised to celebrate the COVID-19 response of medical and non-medical staff, individuals served, and families of health providers Centra Health and Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Lynchburg, VCU Health, Richmond, and Gifts of Art, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.
This event in the digital residency, explores particularly emotionally evocative, melodious jazz. The event will be publicly available from Sept. 17 at noon to Oct. 13 at midnight.
“We have purposefully chosen these pieces because of the calming tone that they set with their beautiful melodies, which are difficult to forget once heard,” Smith said in a statement.
The Digital Residency by Amherst Glebe Arts Response, organized in partnership with Cecilia Smith and Lafayette Harris, Jr. has been made possible with support from Chamber Music America through its Residency Endowment Fund. The link will be sent to providers on Sept. 15 and will go live at noon Sept. 17.