AGAR presents concerts for Hanukkah and Christmas by quintet, organist

From staff reports

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) is virtually presenting Alkemie Medieval Music quintet in “Mirroring the Other,” a concert of German Jewish music from as early as the 12th century to celebrate the Hanukkah season.

AGAR has hosted the Brooklyn, New York-based group the past three years and had to cancel last season’s program because of COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to have ALKEMIE return with this highly unusual and diverse program,” said Lynn Kable, of AGAR.

AGAR and ALKEMIE are broadcasting the concert’s world premiere beginning 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2020.

Ticket purchasers can view the concert using the ticket link through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

Audience members can buy a ticket for the link on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agar-presents-alkemie-in-mirroring-the-other-concert-tickets-129346989327.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.

The premiere from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 will have a live chat available for viewers to respond or ask questions during the concert.