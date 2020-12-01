AGAR presents virtual concerts for Hanukkah and Christmas by quintet, organist

From staff reports
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) is virtually presenting Alkemie Medieval Music quintet in “Mirroring the Other,” a concert of German Jewish music from as early as the 12th century to celebrate the Hanukkah season.
AGAR has hosted the Brooklyn, New York-based group the past three years and had to cancel last season’s program because of COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to have ALKEMIE return with this highly unusual and diverse program,” said Lynn Kable, of AGAR.
AGAR and ALKEMIE are broadcasting the concert’s world premiere beginning 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 2020.
Ticket purchasers can view the concert using the ticket link through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.
Audience members can buy a ticket for the link on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agar-presents-alkemie-in-mirroring-the-other-concert-tickets-129346989327.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.
The premiere from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 will have a live chat available for viewers to respond or ask questions during the concert.
A live discussion between the musicians and audience members will follow the concert online on the 6th.
More information and a ticket button are available at the AGAR website, www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org.
Also in December, Roanoke composer, conductor and organist Aaron Garber will offer a solo virtual Christmas concert on the extraordinary Bedient Pipe Organ at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst.
The concert will be broadcast on AGAR’s YouTube from 4 p.m. Dec. 20 until Jan. 4.
The concert will be free of charge with a virtual tip jar, and any money collected will be shared by AGAR and one of EUMC’s charities, Amherst Cares.
Visit www. amhertglebearts response.org to learn more.
Carol Williams, an internationally known organist, played a concert on the EUMC organ.
“I’ve known about this organ company [Bedient Pipe Organ Company] for many years,” Williams said in a news release from AGAR.
“It is the Rolls Royce of Neo-Baroque organs.”
Garber has worked with AGAR before on his opera, “Romania Revolution 1989” and with Amherst County High School’s Amherechos group on a premiere of a song for an AGAR project on Emily Dickinson’s poetry.
Kable said Garber’s offer of a virtual concert is an extremely kind gesture and fun entertainment during the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!