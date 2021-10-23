AGAR, Second Stage present Isaac Williams, Senobia Smith at Amherst Java and Jazz

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. and Second Stage | Amherst present Isaac Williams and Senobia Smith at Amherst Java and Jazz on Oct. 30.
The performance is 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst.
Williams, a Lynchburg native, got his start in music at age 8 when his parents purchased him a toy keyboard. By 11, he was playing for his church and for private and local venues in the surrounding area. In 2019 Williams debuted his Trinity Jazz Trio to a packed house at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynchburg. Since, the trio has played at venues such as The Flat 9 Club, Stonebridge Fall Festival and District Winery in Washington, D.C.
In the past year, he has been cultivating the Isaac Williams Quartet alongside the immensely talented Smith, former U.S. Army vocalist. Their quartet embraces sounds from Ella Fitzgerald to Etta James, and even current artists such as Daniel Caesar. Williams is ecstatic to debut the rich sounds of the Isaac Williams Quartet at Second Stage Oct. 30. Playing selections are from Nina Simone, Chick Corea and Mongo Santamaria.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door or on Eventbrite.com under Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. presents Isaac Williams Quartet featuring Senobia Smith.