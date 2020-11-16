AGAR, Second Stage present virtual concert on Nov. 21

From staff reports

Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst collaborate to present “The Virtual Return of the Quantum Mechanics” at 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

This is the final concert of the Amherst Java and Jazz fall 2020 season and is a free virtual concert on YouTube. To obtain the link for this concert go to the www.amherstgle beartsresponse.org. There will be a virtual tip jar for those who wish to make a PayPal contribution to AGAR.

The Quantum Mechanics consist of Andy Aeschbacher on bass, Worth Proffitt on drums and Ed Mikenas on console steel guitar, darbuka and hang drum. The program will have standard and contemporary jazz selections. Featured works will be concert premieres of Mikenas’ two most recent pieces “Steppe Theory” and “The CoVid-19 Blues.”

Mikenas, a past bass player for acts such as Martha and the Vandellas to Liz Swados and Skitch Henderson, now teaches bass at University of Lynchburg and heads up the jazz program at Virginia Episcopal School.