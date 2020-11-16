 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGAR, Second Stage present virtual concert on Nov. 21

AGAR, Second Stage present virtual concert on Nov. 21

From staff reports

Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst collaborate to present “The Virtual Return of the Quantum Mechanics” at 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

This is the final concert of the Amherst Java and Jazz fall 2020 season and is a free virtual concert on YouTube. To obtain the link for this concert go to the www.amherstgle beartsresponse.org. There will be a virtual tip jar for those who wish to make a PayPal contribution to AGAR.

The Quantum Mechanics consist of Andy Aeschbacher on bass, Worth Proffitt on drums and Ed Mikenas on console steel guitar, darbuka and hang drum. The program will have standard and contemporary jazz selections. Featured works will be concert premieres of Mikenas’ two most recent pieces “Steppe Theory” and “The CoVid-19 Blues.”

Mikenas, a past bass player for acts such as Martha and the Vandellas to Liz Swados and Skitch Henderson, now teaches bass at University of Lynchburg and heads up the jazz program at Virginia Episcopal School.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: BooBoo
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: BooBoo

This doll is BooBoo. She’s the perfect canine companion for a quiet home, one with not a bunch of activities going on because certain noises t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert