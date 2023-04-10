Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR), in collaboration with the Music Department of Sweet Briar College, is presenting the final concert in a three-part “Rediscovering Louis Moreau Gottschalk” series on April 15.

The concert at 7:30 p.m. in Sweet Briar's Mills Chapel will tell the story of Gottschalk’s travels and concerts in Puerto Rico, Cuba and South America, and how composer-pianist Gottschalk was influenced by

The concert will begin with Naomi Amos playing Gottschalk’s piano compositions influenced by Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and his visits to Puerto Rico, Cuba and South America. The second half will feature Roanoke Latin Jazz Band “Los Gatos” (“The Cats”) exploring early Latin Jazz and how Afro-Cuban and Gottschalk rhythms influenced the development of this form.

Los Gatos’ Puerto Rican bongo player David Sandoval and arranger Chris Magee will examine early Latin Jazz, especially compositions of Sandoval’s stepfather, composer, arranger and pianist Ray Coen, who collaborated with Tito Puente as early as 1957. Los Gatos musicians are Magee, trumpet and Flugelhorn, arranger; Sandoval, bongos; Vladimir Espinoza, congas; Nick Moore, drums; Greg Moody, alto saxophone and flute; Justin Berkley, tenor sax and flute; Jeff Hofmann, bass; Tom Floyd, piano and Nick Moore, drums.

Sandoval will speak about early Latin Jazz pieces by his Puerto Rican family including the “Ray Coen Suite,” compiled from works of the 1970's composed by his stepfather, Ray Coen, (“Madrugada - Before Sunrise, South in the Bronx. Streets and Ray’s Crib”) that Los Gatos will play at Sweet Briar. The Suite has been played only once before by Los Gatos, in its premiere at Washington and Lee Univesity in 2009.

Also on the concert will be Coen’s best-known tune, “Puerto Rican Blues” made famous by David Sandoval’s Godfather, Roberto Roena in 1971. Los Gatos will also play their own original works and arrangements.