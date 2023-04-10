Related to this story

Pet of the week: Opal

Are you in the market for some gorgeous gemstones? Or perhaps a stunning house panther? Or maybe you want both wrapped up in one beautiful package?

Pet of the week: Roscoe

This excited boy is Roscoe! If there’s one thing we can say it’s he’s always ready to play! At approximately 1 year old he’s definitely full o…