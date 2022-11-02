AGAR, Sweet Briar presents concert on Nov. 5, first in a three-part series

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and the music department of Sweet Briar College will present the first of a series of three concerts, “Re-Discovering Louis Moreau Gottschalk” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

The concert at Sweet Briar Chapel’s Mills Chapel is subtitled “Louis Moreau Gottschalk’s European and Creole Influences.” It will feature pianist and musicologist Naomi Amos, Lynchburg’s Liya String Quartet, Grammy-nominated flutist Giovanni Perez and soprano Alicia Carter.

Gottschalk was born in 1829 in New Orleans to a Creole mother and British Jewish Father. His parents sent him to Europe to study piano as a teenaged prodigy, where he listened to Chopin, impressed Berlioz and began to compose and tour professionally in Europe, where he spent the first part of his professional career renowned as the first American musician to concertize in what was called “His American Style,” according to AGAR.

The second section of Gottschalk’s professional career was spent in the United States until the end of the Civil War and the final years in Cuba, Puerto Rico, and South America. He died at age 40, having profoundly influenced European romanticism, and American early ragtime and Latin jazz.

AGAR’s Nov. 5 concert will concentrate on how Gottschalk’s earliest musical influences in New Orleans and his musical education in Europe allowed him to develop a romantic style, which he played with great style and panache. His American debut and concerts nationwide were extremely popular.

Sweet Briar professor Joshua Harris said in an AGAR news release, “I think of Gottschalk as the first American composer to rival Europeans in prestige.”

“Really, he was America’s first rock star!” said Hardy Hubbard, an AGAR board member who has been a Gottschalk fan since his teenage years and inspired AGAR to present the three-concert series, which has been funded in part oy a project grant from Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Hubbard added, “I heard his music in high school in Altavista. There was a theme song to a TV show. At around the same time, public radio did a show on interesting Gottschalk was, how he had traveled around South America and had done a lot of concertizing there, and also how he toured the United States.”

Amos, who will play most of Gottschalk’s piano music in the three AGAR concerts, said she became interested in the project when Lynn Kable introduced her to Hardy Hubbard, who was “wildly enthusiastic” about Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and began speaking about how Gottschalk’s music was used in films.

“There are many films from the 1920s and then there are a slew of later films,” Amos said in the release. “For years I’ve been aware of the similarities between George Gershwin and Moreau Gottschalk. Both took the technique and skills of forms in classical music and mixed them with folk melodies and rhythms from Black, Caribbean and Creole communities.”

Amos said recently discovered a radio show titled ‘The First Gershwin’ that was all about Gottschalk.

“I love the fact that he traveled all over Europe, all over the United States and then finally to South America, incorporating aspects of many national cultures into his compositions,” Amos said. “I’ve taught Gottschalk in American Music classes for years. I was always fascinated by the adulation that he had throughout his lifetime, and then the deep decline in his popularity after he died, as music went in other directions. But now, scholars and the public are rediscovering his work, and its role in inspiring other American composers.”

Amos taught in the music departments of Wesleyan University and Trinity College in Connecticut before moving to Lynchburg in 1999. In 2011 Amos was affiliated with the Honors Program of Lynchburg College as well as the senior symposium where she taught a variety of courses on the arts and humanities.