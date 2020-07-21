AGAR to present Dudley Raine IV in virtual viola recital

From staff reports
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) will conduct its season of chamber music and jazz using both live concerts and virtual concerts live streamed online.
The first event, at noon July 25, will be a virtual viola recital titled “Morning, Day, and Night” performed by Dudley Raine IV and live streamed on Facebook. Dudley will play a classical work by J.S. Bach, “Suite No. 3 in C Major” and two contemporary works by living American composer/violists, Jessica Meyer’s “Delta Sunrise” and Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s “Sonoran Storm.”
The concert is free but AGAR will put up a “virtual tip jar” for those making a donation. To access the concert visit the Amherst Glebe Arts Response Facebook page, which has an invitation and instructions to join the July 25 virtual concert. You can “like” the Amherst Glebe Arts Response page and you will receive notifications of AGAR’s seasonal activities and virtual live streamed concerts that are upcoming.
Raine was scheduled to play a live concert for AGAR in April with his New York based Opus87 piano quartet. The performance was canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Dudley said in a statement via AGAR: “I am really pleased to be able to share a concert live with an audience, even if it has to be virtually, through facebook live. It’s been five months since my last actual live concert, so this is going to be a real treat for me!”
Dudley chose two works by actively performing violinists that were written within the past few years.
“I wanted to make a program that felt like good music,” Dudley said. “This is music that feels like it has a lot of relevance today.”
Lynn Kable, president of AGAR, said the organization is pleased to against display the talents of Dudley, who raised in Lynchburg. A graduate of E.C. Glass High School, Dudley also graduated from Manhattan School of Music and works as a professional violist and teacher of viola.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
