 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst arts organization receives $7K grant

Amherst arts organization receives $7K grant

From staff reports

Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. has been awarded a grant of $7,500 by the Distribution Committee of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation from the Rosalind and L. John Denney Fund and the Thomas P. and Lewise S. Parsley Fund.

The grant is to support presentation of chamber music and jazz concerts, museum projects and programs in schools and libraries. AGAR is a nonprofit organization that commissions, produces and presents projects in arts and humanities, primarily Amherst County.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Axel
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Axel

Axel, he’s the man! He’s like so happy, we aren’t sure we’ve had a dog so happy 24/7 about everything and nothing.

Pet of the week: Zeke
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Zeke

This is Zeke. He is a very playful young fellow that needs a home where he can run around all day. He also will certainly agree to loving up o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert