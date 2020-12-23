Amherst arts organization receives $7K grant

From staff reports
Amherst Glebe Arts Response Inc. has been awarded a grant of $7,500 by the Distribution Committee of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation from the Rosalind and L. John Denney Fund and the Thomas P. and Lewise S. Parsley Fund.
The grant is to support presentation of chamber music and jazz concerts, museum projects and programs in schools and libraries. AGAR is a nonprofit organization that commissions, produces and presents projects in arts and humanities, primarily Amherst County.