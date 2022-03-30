 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst brewery holds fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity

Loose Shoe donation

Derin Foor, center, presents a donation to Debbie Habel, left, and Bea Booker of Habitat for Humanity.

 Photo provided by Derin Foor

On Saturday March 5 Loose Shoe Brewing Company in Amherst held its 2nd annual Brunswick Stew. A huge thank you to Tim Hamilton and Mike Cash for spending the day cooking the delicious stew. Their donation of the meat and their time is greatly appreciated.

This year’s beneficiary is Habitat for Humanity. Loose Shoe’s owner Derin Foor presented a check for $538 to Debbie Habel and Bea Booker of Habitat For Humanity.

Thank you to everyone that stopped by and bought quarts of the Brunswick Stew. What a great day for a great cause.

