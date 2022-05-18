Amherst Chapter NSDAR elects new officers

The Amherst Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) installed the 2022-25 officers on May 11 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Amherst.

Incoming District III Director Sue Reeves led the ceremony and oath of office. New officers are Regent Laura Nalls, Vice Regent Joanna Harris, Chaplain Suzanne Deets, Recording Secretary Cathie Tschetter, Treasurer Sherry Harman, Registrar Carolyn Ellis and Historian Amy Whitaker. The Chapter theme is ‘Celebrating our Citizens, Honoring our Veterans and Remembering our History.’

The local chapter is partnering with VFW Post 9877 to post flags in the Amherst and Meade cemeteries on Memorial Day, May 30. On May 28 flags will be posted, then removed June 1, to remember the fallen. NSDAR is a nonprofit, volunteer service organization over age 18 with an ancestor who aided the fight for American independence. The Amherst Chapter was confirmed Feb. 1, 1963. It promotes the National Motto of: God, Home and Country.

Chapter activities revolve around historic Preservation, education and patriotism. At the March 2021 Virginia DAR meeting, Amherst Chapter was received 13 certificates in the areas of Constitution Week, DAR Schools, history, membership, newsletter, service to America, social media, Virginia Native Americans and web conferencing. They received a Level 1 designation for Chapter Achievement and Blue level honor roll for membership and administration.

On May 11, Past First Vice-Regent Carolyn Ellis presented certificates to these members: Facebook Administrator Midge Elliott for setting up Zoom meetings; Barbara Van Wagner, Laura Nalls and Sally Glynn for presenting programs; and Midge Elliott, Laura Nalls and Janie Hall for procuring meeting places during the pandemic.

Past Regent Judy Faris and Juanita Henderson celebrated their 50-year membership anniversary in 2021. Past Regent Elvira Morse celebrated 40 years as a member on Dec. 5. Other 2022 membership milestones were: 20 years for Frances Butler and Past Regent Dana Campbell; 15 years for Tiffany Baxter, Jackie Dawson and Amy Whitaker; 10 years for Shella Baker, Sally Glynn, Janie Hall and Sally Glynn; and 5 years for Cathie Tschetter and Carla Wagner.