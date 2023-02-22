St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Amherst held their annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Feb. 17 for the first time in three years.

In the social hall, decorated for the event as an Italian restaurant, diners enjoyed spaghetti with homemade sauce, garlic bread, garden salad, beverage of their choice and homemade desserts. This year over 240 meals were served, the largest number of meals ever.

First responders on duty and in uniform received complimentary dinners. Many members of the community came to enjoy both food and fellowship. Profits from the fund raiser went to the Humane Society of Amherst, Habitat for Humanity, Girls on the Run and for community outreach. Reedy’s Archery of Amherst donated door prizes, gift certificates to be used by the winners or donated to a local school’s archery team, their choice.

Food Lion of Amherst donated a gift card to help with the expenses of the dinner. Many thanks to Reedy’s, Food Lion and all the patrons who came to eat. Look for this event next year in mid-February!