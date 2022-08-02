Amherst County pet of the week

Have you ever seen such big, gorgeous green eyes? Sadly Loco was brought into the shelter because her owner passed away. She’s very sweet and loves ear scratches. Loco doesn’t particularly care for other cats in her face and space until she has time to warm up and become friends with them.

(Typical Tortie) Loco is an older lady at 8-plus years old. She would be okay with small calm dogs but would not do well with a hyper dog. These may seem like negatives but we get that she’s middle aged and settled so not negatives, she just knows what she wants. Her loving personality shines and will be a loyal companion by your side.