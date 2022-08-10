Amherst County Retired Teachers donate homework bags for kindergarteners

The Amherst County Retired Teachers Association has organized student help to pack bags of school supplies for kindergarteners. This is the association’s 10th year of sending home supplies for the county’s beginning students, said Beverly Jones, president of the organization.

“This project started when my oldest grandchild started school and we discovered just how much homework a kindergartner actually had,” said Elodie Thompson, treasurer. “When we started thinking about what people did who had first-time students, we found a need for basic supplies. We knew that many churches and civic organizations donated school supplies for students at school, but what about those kindergartners who had nothing to use at home?

We couldn’t know which students were in need, so we decided to send homework bags for each kindergarten student to keep at home. Members of the Amherst County Retired Teachers donate money to purchase the supplies every year and have kept the project going for the last 10 years.”

Each bag contains two pencils, a covered pencil sharpener, a glue stick, a pair of blunt point scissors, and a box of 24 crayons.

“My grandchildren usually help pack the bags,” Thompson said. “They’re good helpers and all three have also volunteered with Amherst Cares and church projects. Mallory is especially excited about bags for kindergartners because she starts school this year. She says she’s in charge of crayons.”