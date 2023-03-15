Musician Joseph Henson announced that Henson Jazz will take the opportunity of their Amherst Java and Jazz concert at Second Stage | Amherst on March 25 to celebrate the life and works of jazz great Wayne Shorter, in addition to playing Joseph Henson’s latest compositions.

The concert is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second St. in Amherst.

Henson Jazz consists of Henson on saxophone, Isaac Williams on piano, Jonah Horton on bass and Nate Gilmore on drums. Amherst Java and Jazz is presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response in Collaboration with Second Stage.

Shorter, a saxophonist, died March 2nd at age 89. Shorter was known especially as a hard bop and fusion collaborator with such groups as Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis and Weather Report.

“If we had a Mount Rushmore of jazz legends, Wayne Shorter would most certainly be there,” Henson said. “His timeless compositions, deeply emotional solo style, and keen musical leadership have always been highly revered in the jazz world. He passed away on March 2 of this year, and left behind an indelible mark on the greatness of the music he loved — jazz.”

Henson, formerly a member of the U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble from Washington, D.C., retired in December 2018 to become Associate Professor of Commercial Music and Jazz Studies at the Liberty University School of Music. He played saxophone and wrote music for the Blues for 21 years and was also the band’s musical director for a number of years.

Henson hold degrees in music from the University of South Carolina and the University of North Texas. He performs regularly in the District of Columbia and Greater Lynchburg areas, with a wide variety of groups, including his own Henson Jazz. He and his wife Mary live in Forest with four of their five kids.