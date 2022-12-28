Amherst museum presents Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Bill Trout discussing batteaux and canals

Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by Bill Barker, and Dr. Bill Trout will engage in conversation on batteaux and canals on Jan. 8 at the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society.

Both will answer questions posed by moderator Jeff Taylor and the audience. Barker’s participation is courtesy of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Monticello. Trout in 1977 founded the Virginia Canals and Navigations Society (VC&NS) now located in Amherst County at the Batteau House.

Trout was instrumental in the Richmond “Basin Dig” in 1983 where volunteers excavated wooden batteau sterns and bows, canal boats, a wooden freight boat, a packet boat, and boxes of artifacts, including shards, utensils, animal bones, pottery, and leather shoes. The boxes now reside at the Batteau House and await researchers’ investigative skills to tell the stories.

The program is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.

Tickets are $10 online at https://tinyurl.com/24ycju7s or $10 prepaid at the museum, $15 at the door. Tickets are limited. Arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the program time.

This program is made possible with funding from The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, Town of Amherst, and Amherst County. For more information contact Octavia Starbuck, museum director, at (434) 946-9068 or by the website email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.