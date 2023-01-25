Amherst native to present 'Life in Burley Hollow' talk at museum Feb. 12

Amherst County native Glenwood Burley will speak on growing up in the Burley Hollow area of the county at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Hamble Center of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society.

“From my time of departure, even to this moment Burley Hollow beckons me….When I return to the hollow and smell the fresh mountain air swooping down across Devil’s Pocket, or Punk Ridge, I am reminded of just how humble and thankful this place makes me feel,” Burley said in a news release. “This land gave me dirty fingernails, cow manure between my toes, freedom, and special aunts….Despite the events that cut to my heart, this small tract of God’s land, including my parents, relatives and this community have all blessed me with a foundation of character, honor, and the pride that travel with me to this day.”

His childhood memories, good and bad, “will forever dance in my heart and I will cherish them as unforgettable moments in time,” his published book ‘Death by Silence’ states.

Burley, who grew up on a farm in Burley Hollow, dropped out of high school in his senior year, joined the U.S. Army, a member of the 101st Airborne Division, and would continue in a public service career as a police officer with the Richmond Virginia Bureau of Police.

Burley’s book will be available for purchase with him autographing copies during the reception. A special announcement is expected during the event.

This free program, which is open to the public, is made possible by Amherst County, the Town of Amherst, and the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, museum and historical society director, at (434) 946-9068 or by emailing staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.