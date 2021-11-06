Amherst nonprofit, Medieval music group team up for online concert

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and ALKEMIE Medieval Music will present an online Broadcast premiere of "Like A Woman: Finding the Feminine in Medieval France" at 3 p.m. Nov. 14.
Ticket links can be purchased through AGAR's website at www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org and can be watched using the same link through Dec. 10. The premiere will feature a live chat question-and-answer chat during the show and a live online discussion with the musicians after the performance. Content ranges from instrumentals to songs about the Damsel Pursued and the Wife Abandoned
ALKEMIE Early Music has spent the past few months exploring songs and texts from 15th century France, written from a feminine perspective. Writers include well-known Christine de Pizan, and poems include works of many other women, some anonymous. This concert features Tracy Cowart (voice, harps), David McCormick (vielle), Elena Mullins (voice, harp, percussion), Sian Ricketts (voice, winds), and Niccolo Seligmann (vielles, gittern, percussion).
Tracy Cowart, Alkemie soprano and harpist, described the performance as filled with songs that are "wrenchingly emotional and joyously playful by turns." She continued, "Alkemie is bringing you Medieval instrumentals and songs with legacies that complicate partnerships to this day."
"This is the second year that AGAR has collaborated with ALKEMIE to bring an exciting virtual premiere to our audiences from Virginia North to New York," AGAR said in a news release. "Last season's program had 502 views from November until mid-December."