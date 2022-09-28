Amherst Women's Club supports survivors of domestic violence

The Amherst Woman’s Club, Inc. joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The club donated $200 to the YWCA of Central Virginia Women’s Shelter. In the past, the club havs donated disposable items, given gift cards, knitted purple scarves, and packed purses for the women there. GFWC is committed to domestic violence issues year-round.

“The GFWC Signature Program: Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention encourages women’s clubs across the nation to increase awareness and prevent the widespread occurrence of domestic abuse in their communities,” a news release states.

One pillar of the program is GFWC’s annual Success for Survivors Scholarship, which encourages intimate partner abuse survivors to reclaim and rebuild their lives by advancing their academic pursuits through a $2,500 scholarship. More information can be found at https://www.gfwc.org/success-survivors/.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and several countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.