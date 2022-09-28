 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amherst Women's Club supports survivors of domestic violence

  • 0
Amh Woman's Club.jpg

The Amherst Woman’s Club celebrates 50 years during a plaque presentation at the Amherst Visitor Center on May 4, 2022. 

 Justin Faulconer, the New Era-Progress

The Amherst Woman’s Club, Inc. joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The club donated $200 to the YWCA of Central Virginia Women’s Shelter. In the past, the club havs donated disposable items, given gift cards, knitted purple scarves, and packed purses for the women there. GFWC is committed to domestic violence issues year-round.

“The GFWC Signature Program: Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention encourages women’s clubs across the nation to increase awareness and prevent the widespread occurrence of domestic abuse in their communities,” a news release states.

One pillar of the program is GFWC’s annual Success for Survivors Scholarship, which encourages intimate partner abuse survivors to reclaim and rebuild their lives by advancing their academic pursuits through a $2,500 scholarship. More information can be found at https://www.gfwc.org/success-survivors/.

People are also reading…

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and several countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert