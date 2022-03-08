Amherst youth quilter wins award at International Modern Quilt Show

Local seventh grader Caitlyn Baxter’s quilt was awarded the 2nd place ribbon in the Youth Category at QuiltCon 2022, an international modern quilt show that took place in February in Phoenix, Arizona.

QuiltCon is held each year by the Modern Quilt Guild (MQG), a nonprofit organization that supports and encourages the growth and development of modern quilting. Baxter’s original design, named “Vibrant Diamond” was one of only 487 quilts selected from a pool of over 1,900 entries for this year’s juried exhibit. Baxter started making quilts at age 5, and this is her third time showing a quilt at the international event.

Baxter, a student at Amherst Middle School, said she was excite to travel to QuiltCon for the first time. Baxter designed the quilt at age 10, using quilt design software EQ8.

“I started by cutting triangles from white and black fabrics,” she said. “Then I put them up on my wall. Next I picked out the colored fabrics, which was a long process because I had to make sure all the fabrics went well together. I sewed it all together after it had been on my wall for over a year.”