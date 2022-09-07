Author, songwriter to showcase talents for children, public at Sept. 15 library event

Madison Heights Library is presenting a special children’s program on Sep. 15 2as part of the Thursday pre-school Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The program will feature local author and songwriter Sara Ernst, who will read from her books and perform some of her own songs. The event is open to homeschoolers and to families with other preschool and elementary students who might be able to attend.

Young-at-heart adults also are welcome. The program was made possible by the donation of Ernst’s fee by an Amherst County citizen as a gift for the children of Amherst County. The event will be held outside on the library lawn near the large pine tree.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the library ‘s community room.