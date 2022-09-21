Book and Bake Sale planned in Amherst Oct. 8

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Friends of the Amherst County Public Library will return with their annual Book and Bake Sale.

The sale will be held at the Amherst Library, 382 South Main St., Amherst, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books, audio books, and DVDs will be available for all ages. The items for sale will include both fiction and nonfiction. Baked goods and gift cards from area businesses and delectable delicacies from home bakers will be sure to tempt the taste buds of everyone.

To prepare for the sale, the Friends are asking for the donation of used books, audio books, and DVDs in good, clean condition, no magazines, textbooks or manuals for electronic devices. The members of the Friends, and anyone who wishes to volunteer, will be sorting and displaying items the week prior to the sale. Those wishing to help by contributing baked goods or helping prepare for the sale may sign-up at the circulation desk of the Amherst location.

Memberships for the Friends of the Amherst County Library forms also are available at the circulations desk.

All the proceeds of the sale are returned to the library. Funding for the Summer Reading Program, Make A Difference Day and other activities and projects are underwritten by the Friends. The goal is to help make the Amherst Library a vital part of the community, providing needed services, enrichment events and attracting new businesses and residents to the area.

Come out for a day of finding treasures and enjoying delicious treats.