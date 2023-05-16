Hi! My name is Terri!

I recently came to the shelter with another feline friend and our canine companion. I’m still a little unsure of why I’m here, and feeling a little shy, but I think I’d like to make some new friends!

If you think we can be best pals please go to http://amherstanimalshelter.org/application-to-adopt-a-pet/ and submit an application today!

Adoption fee for all cats and kittens is $40 each (this does not include exotic cats).

The adoption fee includes: Vet check, vaccines, deworming, flea protection, fecal, FeLV-FIV combo test plus spay or neuter.