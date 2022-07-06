Celebrate Christmas in July with local author Jennifer Bee

The Madison Heights Public Library is hosting an evening with local author Jennifer Bee on July 11.

The event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will include a reading from Bee’s novel, “The Killing Carol.” Bee will speak about here life as a full-time author. Refreshments will be provided, and books will be on hand for purchase and autographs. A question-and-answer session will follow the evening’s presentation.

‘The Killing Carol,’ Bee’s debut novel published by Level Best Books, is a Christmas mystery where the lead character and widow, Anna Greenan, receives a cryptic note, “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me the reason your husband had to die.” Each day of the 12 days of Christmas brings Anna a new note and clue.

Bee will share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the publishing industry and answer questions like if an agent is needed how to get one and how to take a story idea from concept to completion. Bee promises to share tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts and much more.

“One of my favorite things to do is meet other readers and help aspiring writers,” Bee said in a news release. “That’s why I am so excited for this event. I want people to learn from my mistakes and to share what I know and what I learned along the way.”