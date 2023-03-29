We are now fine free! The Library will no longer charge fines for overdue items. There are also new checkout policies. All items check out for 3 weeks and may be renewed 3 times for 3 weeks each time, unless the item is on hold for another patron, or is a new book. New items may not be renewed. A patron’s account will be blocked if items are overdue.

All overdue items will be marked as lost 7 days after the final due date and the patron’s account will be billed for the replacement cost. If the item is returned in good condition within 6 months of being marked lost, the replacement fee will be removed from their account.

The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library will be celebrating the birthdays of all Juvenile card holders by offering a free book of their choice from the Book Stop. Books must be selected from the sale area of the Amherst location only. The Amherst Friends will hold their Annual meeting Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amherst Library.

Come hear all about the Summer Reading Program from Youth Services Librarian Anna Heilman and catch up on all the latest news from our Director, Jacob Etter. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting is open to the public; come one, come all!

The theme of the 2023 Summer Reading Program is “All Together Now”. The kickoff date is Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Madison Heights location. The Friends of the Madison Heights Library will be holding their Annual June Book sale that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring the family for a morning of fun and fabulous finds, stock up on summer reads to keep your children entertained on long summer days and get some adult material to help you relax when it is hot!

The Friends groups from both locations are always looking for donations of good, clean used books; please no text books, magazines or older IT material. Donations may be brought in anytime the library is open. Want to help the library, come join either Friends group, applications are available at the circulation desk.