Colonial Day event planned for Aug. 13 in Amherst

Colonial Day in Amherst County is returning Aug. 13, giving residents a chance to take a step back in time to learn about education, entertainment, and farming during the Colonial era.

Colonial interpreters will demonstrate blacksmithing, silversmithing, flax dressing, carding wool, lace making skills and spinning on the grounds of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society. Interpreters include Revolutionary War soldiers, a physician/surgeon, civilians, a fifer and drummer and a batteau operator. Period games such as Rolling Hoops, Graces, Battledore & Shuttlecock, Quoits and Ball & Cup will be available for both children and adults to engage in.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at writing with a quill pen as was done in the Colonial days. The free event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and is in memory of blacksmith Norman McKenzie.

The museum is located at 154 South Main St., Amherst.