Friends of Amherst County Public Library hosts membership drive and annual meeting

The Friends of the Amherst County Public Library are holding a membership drive, and from now until the annual Friends meeting, memberships at the $25 and above level will receive a raffle ticket for the Salsa Gift basket, one ticket for each $25 increment.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12 at the Amherst Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jacob Etter, the new library director, will speak on plans for making the library an even better asset to the community. The Youth Services Librarian, Anna Heilman, will talk about the Summer Reading Program. Light refreshments will be served.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, with the library first closing and then changing its operating procedures, has caused major disruptions in the organization and operation of the Friends of the Amherst County Public Library,” a news release from the organization said. “It is now the time for the Friends to get back to work — soliciting memberships, holding the annual meeting, and filling numerous greatly needed volunteer positions.

There are two board positions which need to be filled; President and Secretary, as well as four Board members at large. Another important position to be filled is the Book Stop Coordinator. That person schedules the Book Stop volunteers and oversees the processing of donations.”

In the past, each volunteer has been assigned one week in a rotation with the other Book Stop volunteers. Depending on the number of volunteers on the Book Stop roster, that could be mean working once a month or so. The Book Stop is the major fundraiser for the Friends. No experience is necessary and training is available.

Please consider how important the library is to our community, and what a significant part the Friends group plays in providing funding for the items that are not covered by the County budget for the library. You can play a big part in ensuring that the additional funding is available to support our library. Our new director is enthusiastic and has some great ideas! Volunteer now to help him push the library to a new level of excellence.

See you at the library!