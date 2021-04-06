Henson Jazz Project returns to Amherst Live

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst present Joseph Henson Jazz Project in “Music from the Heart,” on Friday, April 16, at 194 Second St., Amherst, beginning at 6 p.m.

Joseph Henson Jazz Project musicians on this performance are Joseph Henson on saxophones; Neal Perrine, bass; Daniel Kelly, drums; Jon Werking, keyboards and Lauren Muensterman, vocalist. Seating is limited by current state COVID-19 regulations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Audience members will receive a free coffee, water, soda, or water from Baines coffee, and additional food will be for sale. Advance tickets are recommended and can be obtained from LynchburgTickets.com, Eventbrite, or by calling (434) 989-3215.

This is a live enhanced replacement show for the Amherst Java and Jazz concert by Henson Jazz Project in February that was cancelled due to technical problems with internet and sound broadcasting.

Henson is director of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at Liberty University.

He said in a statement: “The title is Music from the Heart, meaning the songs we’ll play have a particular meaning for me personally.” He added in an email to AGAR’s Lynn Kable, “The opportunity to play for the community — it’s wonderful knowing there are people...who love and care about this music. The area needs more jazz!”

