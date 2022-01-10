 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Humane Society of Amherst County issues fundraising challenge in honor of Betty White

  • 0
Betty White

Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” died Dec. 31, 2021. She was 99.

 AP FILE, 2010

The Humane Society of Amherst County on Jan. 2 issued a challenge on its Facebook page in tribute to actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31.

On what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, the humane society urges everyone to pick a local rescue or animal sanctuary in their area to donate $5 to, in Betty White’s name.

It would be a wonderful gesture in White’s memory, the Facebook post said.

“We all know her love for animals and taking care of them was her life mission,” the humane society wrote.

To donate, visit the Humane Society of Amherst County Facebook page at Facebook.com/HSofAC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Brandon

Pet of the week: Brandon

Meet our new gem Brandon. Have you gotten past his stunning green eyes? This is the lowdown on handsome Brandon: We were trapping cats to TNR …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert