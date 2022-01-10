Humane Society of Amherst County issues fundraising challenge in honor of Betty White

The Humane Society of Amherst County on Jan. 2 issued a challenge on its Facebook page in tribute to actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31.

On what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, the humane society urges everyone to pick a local rescue or animal sanctuary in their area to donate $5 to, in Betty White’s name.

It would be a wonderful gesture in White’s memory, the Facebook post said.

“We all know her love for animals and taking care of them was her life mission,” the humane society wrote.

To donate, visit the Humane Society of Amherst County Facebook page at Facebook.com/HSofAC.