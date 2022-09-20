Java and Jazz concert features Isaac Williams and Senobia Smith

The Isaac Williams Ensemble will perform for Amherst Java and Jazz on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The young quartet includes Isaac J. Williams on keyboard, Senobia Smith on vocals, Kalena Mabel on bass and Will Strickler on drums.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students, and admission fee includes a free cup of coffee, soda or water. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite and on performance day starting at 5:30 p.m. at the door. Amherst Java and Jazz is a co-presentation series of Amherst Glee Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage — Amherst, and concerts take place at Second Stage, 194 Second St. Baines Coffee, located inside the venue, will have food for sale during the performance.

Williams, a Lynchburg native, got his start in music at the age of 8 when his parents purchased him a toy keyboard. By 11, he was playing for his church and at local venues. In 2019 Williams debuted his Trinity Jazz Trio to a packed house at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynchburg. Since then, his trio has played at venues such as The Flat 9 Club, Stonebridge Fall Festival, and District Winery in Washington, D.C. Last season his instrumental trio played for Amherst Java and Jazz. Williams also played in the season as a sideman to saxophonist Joseph Henson.

Smith is a renowned jazz singer who has performed in venues as far east as Italy, south as the Caribbean, north as Alaska, and west as California. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Smith studied music since age 9 and attended prestigious music programs including Shenandoah University’s Music Conservatory.

She has her own trio, Senobia & Friends. Smith also has performed as a solo artist with jazz orchestras, big bands, jazz combos, concert bands, and international ensembles as a U.S. Army musician and as a civilian. Isaac, Senobia, and the ensemble also will perform on Feb. 4 for AGAR’s Louis Moreau Gottschalk Project at the University of Lynchburg’s Snidow Chapel. Gottschalk was a 19th-century American pianist who hailed from New Orleans and had a strong influence on early jazz.