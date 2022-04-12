Java and Jazz concert set for April 30 features local musician

This month’s Amherst Java and Jazz concert set for April 30 will feature Gus Miller & Friends performing.

McGustavus “Gus” Miller, a native of Lynchburg, has brought musical joy to fans for many years. His linear sequence of rich melodic, timeless, and refined music is a poet’s voice, and he sings the music we have come to know as “The American Songbook.”

Miller has sung with many musicians in the area from Flip Shoemaker to Vince Lewis, Hod O’Brien, Charlie Perkinson, Lew Taylor, Larry Scott, Karl Kimmel, Tom Artwick, Glenn Buck and Dwight Spencer. At the April 30 concert at Second Stage — Amherst he will joined by musical friends Tom Floyd on keyboard, Bob Peckman on drums and Lew Thompson on bass.

Amherst Java and Jazz is a monthly jazz music series produced and presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage l Amherst of modestly priced jazz performances ($10 per person for admission and a cup of coffee or soda) featuring primarily local jazz musicians. The performances take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage l Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst.