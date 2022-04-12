 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Java and Jazz concert set for April 30 features local musician

  • 0
Gus Miller

Gus Miller

 Photo provided by Amherst Glebe Arts Response

This month’s Amherst Java and Jazz concert set for April 30 will feature Gus Miller & Friends performing.

McGustavus “Gus” Miller, a native of Lynchburg, has brought musical joy to fans for many years. His linear sequence of rich melodic, timeless, and refined music is a poet’s voice, and he sings the music we have come to know as “The American Songbook.”

Miller has sung with many musicians in the area from Flip Shoemaker to Vince Lewis, Hod O’Brien, Charlie Perkinson, Lew Taylor, Larry Scott, Karl Kimmel, Tom Artwick, Glenn Buck and Dwight Spencer. At the April 30 concert at Second Stage — Amherst he will joined by musical friends Tom Floyd on keyboard, Bob Peckman on drums and Lew Thompson on bass.

Amherst Java and Jazz is a monthly jazz music series produced and presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage l Amherst of modestly priced jazz performances ($10 per person for admission and a cup of coffee or soda) featuring primarily local jazz musicians. The performances take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage l Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Cornbread

Pet of the week: Cornbread

Cornbread is really a great dog! He is very engaged and enjoying all his new found attention. You can see all the wounds and scars from living…

Pet of the week: Rakasha

Pet of the week: Rakasha

Rakasha is currently in foster care with 2 other dogs but truly she wants and needs to be an only dog. You see she really doesn’t like sharing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert